More drive-thru produce distributions

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 2:10 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Saturday in Tyler from 10 a.m. till noon at Green Acres Baptist Church. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. Officials note that these are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. Even as the pandemic is ending, food bank staffers say they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance.

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:

· Tuesday, 6/29 in Lufkin at George Henderson Expo center from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

· Friday, 7/1 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 8-10 a.m. *new time to adjust for the summer heat

· Friday, 7/9 in Longview at Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m.

