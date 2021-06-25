Are evictions in Texas about to increase?

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 12:38 pm

DALLAS (AP) – A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent. Federal money has been set aside to help pay rents and related expenses, but advocates for tenants say distribution of the money has been slow. Advocates for renters in Texas say the end of the moratorium could mean an increase in homelessness.

