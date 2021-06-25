Justice Department to sue Georgia over voting rights law

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 10:19 am

(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Justice Department is filing suit against the state of Georgia over its recently-passed voting law.

Garland had signaled just last week that the department's Civil Rights Division would be taking a more aggressive stance against efforts to curb voting rights and voter access, saying in a speech that over the next 30 days he would seek to double the number of staff who handle voting rights protections.

"We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access, and where we see violations, we will not hesitate to act," Garland said. "We are also scrutinizing current laws and practices in order to determine whether they discriminate against Black voters and other voters of color."

For months, President Joe Biden and other Democrats have been heavily critical of Georgia Republicans and Gov. Brian Kemp for signing the voting bill into law, equating it to "Jim Crow-era" segregation laws while arguing it's premised on the lie that widespread fraud tainted the 2020 election.

Seven other lawsuits have been filed against Georgia's election law.

At least 15 GOP-led states have enacted legislation with restrictive voting provisions in the 2021 legislative session, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

