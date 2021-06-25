Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donations

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 9:37 am

TYLER — The Tyler Animal Services has partnered with The Salvation Army to offer no-cost adoptions for both dogs and cats with the donation of a dozen food items. The items will cover the adoption fee for dogs or cats and go to the Salvation Army food pantry. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption and submit an application on the Tyler Animal Services webpage. This donation campaign runs through Wednesday, June 30. The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. For more information, call (903) 535-0045.

