East Texas woman arrested for alleged arson

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 9:17 am

LONGVIEW — A woman was arrested in Longview for arson after entering another person’s house. Priscilla J. Calcote reportedly went into a house on Judson Road Wednesday for an unknown reason, according to our news partner KETK. Calcote reportedly grabbed items from inside the house, then took them to the yard and set them on fire. Calcote entered the home without permission and the owner did not know her, said Longview Fire Department officials. She was arrested by the Longview Fire Marshall and booked into the Gregg County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000. Calcote has been arrested numerous times for offenses such as criminal trespass, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

