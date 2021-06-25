One dead, two injured after shooting in Maryland, police say

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 5:37 am

(GLENARDEN, Md.) -- At least one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at an outdoor shopping mall in Maryland on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, a small town in Maryland's Prince George's County, about 11 miles east of Washington, D.C.

There were "multiple victims," including one who died and two who were injured, according to the Glenarden Police Department.

The Prince George's County Police Department said that its officers were on the scene assisting the Glenarden Police Department.

Both agencies said the investigation is ongoing.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

