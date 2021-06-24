Reports: LSU Tigers set to hire Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Jay Johnson

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 7:35 pm

By ESPN NEWS SERVICES

LSU is set to hire Arizona’s Jay Johnson as its next baseball coach, according to multiple reports.

He replaces Paul Mainieri, who retired after 15 seasons in Baton Rouge.

Johnson, 44, had a 208-114 record in six seasons at Arizona and guided the Wildcats to the College World Series twice. Arizona lost to Coastal Carolina in the 2016 championship series and went 0-2 in Omaha this season.

Arizona finished the year 45-18 overall, and 21-9 in the Pac-12, winning the conference title and earning Johnson Pac-12 coach of the year honors.

Mainieri, meanwhile, retired after LSU fell to Tennessee in the NCAA Super Regionals earlier this month. He coached 39 seasons total in college, including the last 15 at LSU.

D1Baseball.com first reported the hire.

