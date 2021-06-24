‘Interview with the Vampire’ TV series coming to AMC

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 4:31 pm

Francois Duhamel/Sygma via Getty Images

Sink your fangs into this: Interview with the Vampire is coming to the small screen.

An eight-episode series based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel has been ordered by AMC. The book, of course, was previously turned into the hit 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

News of the series comes after AMC purchased the rights to 18 of Rice’s books last year. The network is looking to adapt the books -- which include the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series -- into a franchise headed by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Mark Johnson.

Perry Mason showrunner Rolin Jones will serve as creator, showrunner and writer of the Interview with the Vampire series.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said in a statement. “...I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

The series will debut on AMC and streaming service AMC+ in 2022.

