Lily Collins starring in live-action Polly Pocket movie directed by Lena Dunham

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 3:20 pm

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Your favorite tiny doll is coming to the big screen.

A live action Polly Pocket movie is in the works with Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins set to star and Lena Dunham on board to write and direct, Variety reports. The film’s storyline will reportedly center on a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

“As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen,” Collins said in a statement.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me -- Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director...,” Dunham added. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Dunham’s Good Thing Going production company will produce the movie along with Mattel Films and MGM.

