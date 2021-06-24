Inaugural Rose City Airfest July 2

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 3:40 pm

TYLER — The first ever Rose City Airfest, a project of the Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation, is set for July 2 at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Organizers say attendees can celebrate America while supporting East Texas veterans and CampV, a 20-acre campus on West Front Street in Tyler. Proceeds will primarily benefit CampV, which serves veterans, active service members, reserves, and family members. Airfest attractions include aerial performers, concessions, a concert, and more. Click here for all the details.

