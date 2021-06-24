Today is Thursday June 24, 2021

New academic affairs VP at Texas College

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 12:27 pm
New academic affairs VP at Texas CollegeTYLER — Texas College names Dr. Jan E. Duncan its new vice president for academic affairs. A news release cites Duncan’s “broad experiences and expertise that covers all levels of secondary and postsecondary education.” Most recently, she served as an instructional designer for the use of Blackboard for grade levels K-12. Duncan also has extensive experience in grantsmanship, according to the release. Duncan is a four-time graduate of Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, earning a baccalaureate degree, two master’s degrees, and a doctor of philosophy degree.

