Commissioners Court gets busy on budget

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 12:55 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court Tuesday held its initial workshop to discuss the first working draft of the county budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The targeted tax rate for FY22 is 33.5 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same as FY21. This rate is about 7/10ths of a penny below Fiscal Year 2021’s no-new-revenue rate. The no-new-revenue rate for FY22 will not be known until late summer, according to a news release. The new budget takes effect October 1. County Judge Nathaniel Moran started the workshop with an overview of the budget, which he themed, “In the Blue” because the budget is focused on significant increases to law enforcement salaries across the board. Click here to learn more.

Go Back