Jennifer Aniston says she’s “in a really peaceful place”

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 11:18 am

Courtesy of People

How does Jennifer Aniston stay positive, despite living through such a stressful time?

"I meditate every day -- and sitting quietly, writing... That's enough," the actress tells People. "And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation."

"I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess," she adds. "And I believe in humanity, even though there's so much to discourage us from believing in it -- but I do."

The Emmy winner also says she carves out time each day to watch the sunset, saying it is her "favorite moment" because it allows her to live in the moment.

"I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there's a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day and what's happening," said Aniston. "It's so simple. There's no real markers for it, but there are just moments where you just feel ... ahhhh."

Since adopting those techniques, the 52-year-old actress asserted, "I'm in a really peaceful place."

As for what else she finds useful in allowing her to live life to the fullest, says Aniston, "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bullseyes on our heads."

When elaborating her definition of bullseyes, the Friends alum explained, "Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'"

