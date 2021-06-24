CDC extends eviction moratorium to July 31

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 12:47 pm

(ATLANTA) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced it has approved a 30-day extension to the eviction moratorium, prohibiting the eviction of renters who are unable to make payments more than one year after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the country.

The CDC said Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has signed an extension to the eviction moratorium, which was set to expire on June 30, 2021, through July 31, 2021.

It's intended to be the final extension of the moratorium, according to a release from the CDC.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," the release said.

