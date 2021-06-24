Suspect sought following high speed chase

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 9:23 am

TYLER — Tyler police officers were called in to help Coffee City Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in a high speed chase that ended just outside of the Tyler city limits last night around 9:00. According to our news partner KETK, the chase began in Coffee City and ended along highway 155S in Noonday. One person was arrested. Officials are searching for a second suspect. Additional details were not available.

