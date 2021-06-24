US planning to evacuate Afghan interpreters, contractors ahead of withdrawal

(WASHINGTON) -- The Biden administration is planning to move interpreters and other Afghans who have worked for the U.S. and their families to a safe location amid growing fears of a Taliban takeover after the U.S. military withdrawal, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News Thursday.

The destination is not yet clear, but the plan is to move these Afghans to a safe location as they wait for their U.S. visas to be processed, the official said.

The plans should be underway "in a few days -- at the most, a week," the official added, but the U.S. is not yet executing it.

There are approximately 18,000 Afghans who have applied for a Special Immigrant Visa -- an enormous backlog that will take months to sort through, with U.S. lawmakers and advocates saying it puts their lives at risk.

