Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and more voice support for Britney Spears following bombshell hearing

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 7:27 am

Celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and many others are expressing shock and outrage over the damning claims Britney Spears made during her explosive conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

The "Toxic" singer publicly asked to end her 13-year conservatorship and levied serious allegations against her conservators as well as her family.

During Britney's passionate 30-minute testimony, marking the first time she's publicly addressed the legal matter, the Grammy winner detailed a list of grievances that include being forced to perform, not being able to make her own reproductive decisions and her therapist putting her on lithium "out of nowhere," which made her feel "drunk."

"I deserve to have a life," she expressed to California Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny. "I am traumatized. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Following the bombshell hearing, celebrities took to social media to publicly support Britney and condemn those who have allegedly wronged her.

Justin Timberlake rallied his fanbase Wednesday and, in a three-part Twitter thread, called to have the conservatorship ended.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right," he wrote. "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

"No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," he continued, saying he and wife Jessica Biel "send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Mariah Carey also voiced support for the distressed singer by tweeting, "We love your Britney!! Stay strong."

Here's what other celebs have to say about the conservatorship hearing:

Brandy: "Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans"

Halsey: "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."

Khloe Kardashian: "No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better"

Mandy Moore: "The abuse she has suffered at the hands of an institution meant to protect her is staggering, heartbreaking and shameful. I applaud her bravery and transparency #FreeBritney"

Jameela Jamil: "It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: "Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi: "F***ING FREE BRITNEY! We are all here for you queen!"

Rose McGowan: "Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN"

Rosie O'Donnell: "Listen to the woman"

Meghan McCain: "How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail."

Keke Palmer: "All of them need to go to jail!!!!! My girl was finally able to speak up against her conservatorship after they tried to make her fear damaging her “image” just to keep her quiet! How cruel to do that to someone that has only known performing their whole life. Then to contort the very thing she loved by making her do it on YOUR time. Money is the great root of all evil! But the light will always win, I’m so happy that Britney was able to tell the truth today and I’m ready to raise hell! FREEEEEE BRITNEYYYYY"

Chrishell Stause: "I will 1000% RIOT if Britney is not freed. We are SO PROUD of you @britneyspears! Listening to her call is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating. #freebritneyNOW and then change the laws #FreeBritney"

Tinashe: "We love you SO MUCH"

