Old Navy is giving new US citizens 2021 flag tees for July 4

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 6:27 am

(NEW YORK) -- Fourth of July will be here soon, and Old Navy's iconic Flag Tee is back with an updated look.

While the latest tees will continue to feature the American flag, this year's version has been designed to include the names of the five U.S. territories (Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Northern Mariana Islands) in addition to the 50 states, making it the brand's most inclusive version of its annual T-shirt offering.

Old Navy also has teamed up with Welcoming America, a nonprofit organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities by ensuring everyone belongs, to welcome newly naturalized U.S. citizens with the gift of its iconic Flag Tee to commemorate their first Independence Day as citizens.

"This July Fourth, I'm celebrating the opportunity to live out my dreams, and the diversity in America, in style," Kris Njatcha, who became a citizen in 2015 from Cameroon and is teaming up with Old Navy to celebrate the program, said in a statement.

Old Navy has also committed to supporting Welcoming America with a $65,000 donation to support the nonprofit's mission to build inclusive communities.

Additionally, a portion of the donation will also fund July Fourth celebration events for newly naturalized citizens through Welcoming America’s member organizations in select markets.

This year's Flag Tee collection includes everything from T-shirts to onesies for babies, and even pets, starting at $5.

