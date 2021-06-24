Puma and Haribo team up for sweet, stylish sneaker collab

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2021 at 6:17 am

Puma

(NEW YORK) -- Puma and Haribo have teamed up for one of the sweetest sneaker collaborations we've ever seen.

The global sports brand and the makers of the beloved gummy bear candy have introduced candy-colored footwear in the form of its Puma Suede shoe.

The shoe will be launched July 2 and come in beautiful bright tones such as all-over red, green and yellow.

The Haribo-inspired Puma Suede shoe will come in sizes for adults, juniors, preschoolers and infants.

Retailing from $25 to $80, the Puma x Haribo collection will also include two graphic T-shirts and shorts that feature co-branding; Haribo's iconic gummy treat, Goldbears; and gold accents.

Last month, both brands came together for their first collection, a variety of playful and candy-colored footwear and apparel that celebrates Goldbears.

Starting next month, you can snag the new collection on Puma's website and at a host of Foot Locker Inc. stores, such as Footaction and Eastbay.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back