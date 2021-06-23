Britney Spears’ dad responds to her accusations in court

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2021 at 6:01 pm

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney's father, has responded.

Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying, "I just want my life back."

She claimed, among other things, that she's been forbidden to get married and have a baby, has been forced to go on tour against her wishes, and has been threatened with various punishments if she didn't do as her conservators said. Britney also said she wants to sue her family.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life,” said Britney, and asked for the judge to end the conservatorship without her having to undergo a psychiatric examination.

In response, a lawyer for Mr. Spears read this statement in court: "He is sorry to hear his daughter in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back