‘Drake & Josh’ star Drake Bell pleads guilty to crimes involving a minor

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2021 at 3:20 pm

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Drake Bell pleaded guilty Wednesday to crimes involving an underage girl, ABC News Cleveland affiliate WEWS reports.

In a virtual court appearance, the 34-year-old former star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh pleaded guilty to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. He faces up to two years in prison.

The charges stem from Bell's interaction with a then-15-year-old girl in December of 2017. According to the prosecutors, the alleged victim had established a relationship with Bell several years prior to their meeting in person at 2017 at one of his concerts. At a nightclub after they met, "Bell violated his duty of care," and, "in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim," prosecutors say.

Bell is also accused of sending the alleged victim inappropriate messages on social media. The victim reportedly filed a report with her local police department in October of 2018.

Bell, whose birth name is Jared Drake Bell, had initially entered a not guilty plea to both charges before deciding to take a plea deal. He faces sentencing on July 2.

