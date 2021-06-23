Watch Idris Elba in new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad.

Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

In other news, black-ish creator Kenya Barris has inked a multi-project development deal with Audible under his production company, Khalabo Ink Society. As part of the new deal, Barris' company will put out projects that range across genres, including "original scripted multi-cast fiction, unscripted nonfiction, audio-documentary, and journalistic audio." To help support his new venture, Khalabo Ink Society also has launched a dedicated audio-content division. In a statement, Barris said he was "beyond excited to be working with Audible" and is eager to "share new stories and ideas through audio, where conversation is the art."

Finally, new details have emerged about the forthcoming Transformers film starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. During a recent showcase, attended by Deadline, Paramount unveiled the new Transformers title, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and shared that the film will be set in 1994. While Optimus Prime will still remain the hero, the alien robot war will be focused on "prehistoric [robotic] animals that travel through time and space." Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to hit theaters on June 24, 2022.

