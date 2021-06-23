Hollytree Drive construction to begin June 27

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2021 at 12:34 pm

TYLER — A major road construction project on Tyler’s Hollytree Drive between Grande Boulevard and West Rieck Road is scheduled to begin June 27, according to a news release. Area residents will be able to access their driveways and get to their residences. Contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic 24/7. Drivers can expect major delays, road closures, and detours. The road construction is scheduled to be completed July 30, depending on the weather.

