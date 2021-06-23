Council approves funding for aircraft rescue/fire fighting vehicle

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2021 at 12:26 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council accepts an FAA grant to purchase an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Officials say the new vehicle will replace a truck that’s reached its life expectancy. The grant, totaling $891,675, will fund the vehicle 100% with no local match required, according to a news release. The old truck will be sold after the replacement vehicle is put into service.

