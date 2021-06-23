Another big Lottery win in Longview

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2021 at 11:49 am

AUSTIN — For the second time in recent days, a Longview resident has won big in the Texas Lottery. This time, the winner claimed a $5 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held June 5. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, and the claimant will receive $3,755,592.41 before taxes. The ticket was purchased at EZ Bee49 on S. Eastman Road in Longview. On June 15, officials announced that a Longview resident had claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle. The claimant elected to remain anonymous in both cases.

