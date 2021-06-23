Marshall issues boil water notice, rescinds earlier notice

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2021 at 1:24 pm

MARSHALL — It’s back to normal for some Marshall water consumers, but others are now being asked to boil their water. Officials say the city’s Public Works Department responded Wednesday to a water main break caused by a fire hydrant blowing off at Highway 43 and Larry Drive. Customers east and south of the intersection will experience low to no water pressure. Crews have gotten busy on repairs, but all customers in the affected area are now asked to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). The affected area covers Highway 43, Larry Drive, and customers located east and south of the intersection. If you have questions, contact James McClendon at (903) 935-4488.

Meantime, the boil water notice issued for residents of Lakeview Street in Marshall is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption, according to city officials. The city issued the notice June 16 following repair of a water main break. Officials now say the water was okayed for consumption after compliance with TCEQ testing procedures.

