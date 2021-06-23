‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell addresses report he was kicked off a flight

Arrow star Stephen Amell is speaking out after reports that he was kicked off a flight following an argument with his wife.

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA,” the actor explained on Twitter. “I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

He added, “I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

Initial reports claimed Amell was yelling at his wife Cassandra Jean Amell while appearing intoxicated, and was removed after being told repeatedly by flight attendants to calm down. The two were returning home after attending the ATX Television Festival over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Delta told Entertainment Tonight, "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."

