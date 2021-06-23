Longtime Southwest CEO will step down next year

DALLAS (AP) — Change is coming in the leadership of Southwest Airlines. Southwest said Wednesday that longtime CEO Gary Kelly will step down next February and be succeeded by Robert Jordan, the airline’s executive vice president of corporate services. Southwest says Kelly, who is 66, plans to remain as executive chairman at least through 2026. Kelly has been CEO since 2004, leading the nation’s fourth-biggest airline through a recession in 2008 and the pandemic. Speculation about Kelly’s successor has sometimes focused on Tom Nealon, who was named president in January 2017, and Mike Van de Ven, the chief operating officer.

