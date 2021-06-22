Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s probation in truck driver battery case terminated a year early

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 7:47 pm

By JENNA LAINE

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s probation was terminated one year early, and the criminal matter stemming from his altercation with a moving truck driver was finalized on Tuesday, Brown’s attorney Sean Burstyn told ESPN.

Brown was charged with assaulting driver Anton Tumanov on Jan. 21, 2020, while Tumanov delivered items to his home. Brown pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of probation for a felony burglary charge, one year for a battery charge — a misdemeanor — and six months for a criminal mischief charge.

Instead, Brown’s probation ends after just one year.

“In further demonstration of Antonio Brown’s hard work and great progress since his NFL suspension, we are very pleased to advise that his withheld adjudication is now final and he has completed his probation a full year ahead of schedule,” Burstyn said in a statement to ESPN.

“Due to the fine work of Kelly and Carson Hancock, Brown’s criminal attorneys in Broward, that unfortunate event is behind him.

“We see nothing but blue sky for AB.”

In a motion filed in Broward County Court, Brown was said to have “conducted himself in an exemplary manner while on probation” and that “there have been no alleged violations or reprimand hearings,” consistent with what Bucs coach Bruce Arians described as “model citizen” behavior after Brown signed with the team following an eight-game suspension in 2020. General manager Jason Licht called Brown a “good player and a great teammate.”

As part of his probation, Brown was required to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo a 13-week anger management course.

“This is a significant capstone in the redemption of Antonio Brown, who has delivered on his promises and will continue to do so,” Burstyn told ESPN.

Brown still faces a civil suit filed by Tumanov, who is seeking $30,000 in damages for bodily injury and mental anguish as a result of the altercation.

In April, Brown settled a civil suit filed by former trainer Britney Taylor accusing Brown of sexual misconduct on three separate occasions.

He re-signed with the Bucs this offseason on a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million.

