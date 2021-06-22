2 men charged in 2-year-old’s fatal shooting on Detroit interstate

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 4:47 pm

By Emily Shapiro

Two young men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 2-year-old Brison Christian on a Detroit interstate, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Darius Evonte Lanier, 19, and Eugene Meredith Hubbard, 21, allegedly mistook the family for someone else based on the make and color of the truck, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“I feel like none of us, none of my family, was supposed to make it out of that trip,” Brison’s father, Brian Christian, said at a news conference Tuesday. “I keep replaying the incident in the back of my mind.”

“I just kept saying, ‘Man, what did I do for someone to want to kill me and my family?'” he said.

A precious life gone too soon. NEW INFO: 2-year-old Brison is the nephew of 6th PCT P.O. Christian.We are deeply saddened & ask that you keep Officer Christian & his family in your thoughts & prayers as they deal with the unimaginable loss of this innocent life. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Hx6o4M6vGO

— Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) June 19, 2021

“The Christian family were completely innocent victims,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement Tuesday.

Brison, his parents and his 9-year-old brother BJ were in their truck on Interstate 75 after BJ’s basketball practice Thursday night when they heard gunfire, according to prosecutors.

Brian Christian pulled over and saw Brison shot in the head and BJ shot in the arm, prosecutors said.

Brison, the nephew of a Detroit police officer, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

BJ was hospitalized in serious condition and later released, police said.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene and were arrested on Saturday, prosecutors said.

Detroit Interim Police Chief James White on Tuesday announced a new initiative called Operation Brison, in which Detroit police will work with neighboring agencies to patrol the freeways for road rage and other acts of violence.

“This is unacceptable,” White said at the news conference. “We will never forget little Brison. We will never forget what happened to him.”

The interim chief vowed to use all technology available to “constitutionally get violent offenders off the street.”

“If you do a drive-by,” White said, “we have over 100 crime analysts … we’re going to pull video from every source we can … we’re going to identify who’s doing this violence.”

Besides first-degree murder, Lanier and Hubbard are also charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing death, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, two counts of discharge from a vehicle and eight counts of felony firearm, prosecutors said.

They were arraigned Tuesday afternoon and are due back in court July 6, prosecutors said.

Go Back