College Football Playoff presidents OK expansion evaluation

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 4:14 pm

DALLAS (AP) – The 11 university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff have authorized the continued evaluation of a proposed 12-team playoff. Any plan could still be another five years away. There are many details to sort through to determine the feasibility of tripling the size of the playoff field. The presidents and chancellors say the next step is a summer review phase to hear the opinions from a wide array of people, including athletes, campus leaders and coaches.

