Winnsboro PD seeks help with animal cruelty/abandonment case

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 2:15 pm

WINNSBORO — The Winnsboro Police Department is seeking your help with an animal cruelty/animal abandonment case. According to the WPD Facebook page, in the late night hours of June 16, two unknown persons abandoned two very sick pups without food or water. One of the pups has since died, and the other is said not to be doing well. This is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by jail time as well as fines. You’re asked to contact WPD if you have any leads. Go here for more information and any updates.

Go Back