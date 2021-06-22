Smith County receives Safety Achievement Award

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 1:20 pm

TYLER — Smith County received the 2020 Safety Achievement Award from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool during Commissioners Court Tuesday. According to a news release, the award was earned for the county’s record of commitment to safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling workers’ compensation claims. The County is one of 12 members statewide to have earned the award. Go here to learn more.

