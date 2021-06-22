Charges dropped against 2 in deadly Austin shooting

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 1:20 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Prosecutors are dropping criminal charges against two juveniles after police identified a different gunman in a mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed a tourist. Authorities have said the June 12 shooting on Austin’s 6th Street arose after an argument between two groups of teenagers from the nearby city of Killeen. Twenty-five-year-old Douglas John Kantor was killed by gunfire. More than a dozen other people, mostly bystanders, were wounded. Authorities said Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for 19-year-old De’ondre White. He’s not yet in custody. Charges are being dropped against 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb and another juvenile. Tabb had been charged as an adult.

