Redistricting on City Council agenda

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 11:43 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council will receive a presentation during Wednesday’s 9 a.m. meeting on the redistricting process in preparation for the 2020 Census results. The City Attorney’s office and Manual O. Mendez of the Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta Law Firm will provide the presentation. According to a news release, members of the public who wish to participate by making a public comment on any agenda item may only do so in person. Public Participation Forms will be located outside the main entrance to the Council Chambers. Tyler Council meetings are now open to the public at full capacity in City Hall on S. Bonner Ave.

