Warren delivers State of the City Address

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 1:12 pm

TYLER — Tyler Mayor Don Warren delivers his first State of the City address in an annual Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce event. Traffic leads Warren’s list of challenges. He told KTBB traffic is always an issue as Tyler continues to grow. He also addressed losing local control over annexation and pointed to broadband access, specifically for people in rural areas. On the upside, Warren says Tyler has a great overall quality of life. He mentioned parks, trails, and the downtown area. Warren says people move to Tyler “because when they drive around, they think, ‘This is where I want to live, this is where I want to raise my family, this is where I want to retire.'”

