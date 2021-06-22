Pedestrian killed in Sunday morning accident

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 1:22 pm

GREGG COUNTY — A 16-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. It happened on SH-149, approximately two miles southeast of the city of Lakeport, in Gregg County. According to the DPS report, just before 1:30, Johnathan Walker, of Gilmer, was said to be crossing an unlit portion of the roadway when he was struck by a southbound car. Walker was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview were he later died. The driver of the car was identified as Ruby Martinez, 25, of Carthage. Martinez and the 17-year old female passenger were not injured in the crash.

