Tyler ISD uses creativity to recruit more bus drivers

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2021 at 9:22 am

TYLER — The Tyler Independent School District says it is in desperate need of bus drivers for the upcoming school year. According to KETK, the director of transportation mentioned they are experiencing the biggest shortage he’s seen in his whole career. These shortages aren’t only a problem in East Texas. It’s a nationwide issue that usually impacts schools during the summertime. One reason for this is the overall labor shortage. Now, to recruit more drivers Tyler ISD is getting creative. They are placing advertisements for job openings on their school buses. One of the vehicles had the words, “What can yellow do for you,” on it. The buses will get a lot of exposure. Tyler ISD says in one year, the whole fleet of buses travels 1.5 million miles. “They also travel into the metroplex DFW, out to Longview, south into Lufkin,” said John Bagert, Director of Transportation for Tyler ISD. The school district is looking to fill more than 20 positions by August. Currently, about 30 buses are running for summer school. During the school year, there are nearly 100 buses.

