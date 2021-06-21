MPO to host open house for proposed extension of Legacy Trails

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2021 at 5:30 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is inviting the public to attend an open house in an effort to gather input on the proposed extension of Legacy Trails. The open house will be held on Tuesday, June 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room on W. Ferguson St. The City was recently awarded a $2,853,456 grant through the Texas Department of Transportation Set-Aside Program to construct the extension to Legacy Trails.

The plans include constructing a 1.7-mile shared-use path and .5 mile of sidewalks from the Rose Garden Complex to Stewart Park along the roadway right-of-ways and through Winters Park. The grant will provide for 80 percent of the $3,566,820 to construct the project with the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund providing $713,364 or 20 percent local match.

The open house initiates a 30-day public comment period. The proposed amendments will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee on July 22. Residents can submit questions and comments about the proposed trail extensions through the MPO’s online contact form, by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com or by calling the MPO at (903) 531-1175 option 5.

Go Back