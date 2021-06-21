George Clooney, Kerry Washington and other stars team up to launch film school for teens

Hollywood A-Listers are teaming up to co-found a film school for underserved communities that's set to open next fall.

Variety reports that George Clooney, Kerry Washington, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling and Eva Longoria are among the stars coming together with the Los Angeles Unified School District to launch The Roybal School of Film and Television Production.

“Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country,” Clooney says in a statement obtained by Variety. “That means starting early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer. It means internships that lead to well-paying careers. It means understanding that we’re all in this together.”

The school, headed by principal Blanca Cruz, will start with ninth and 10th grade students with the plan to expand to 11th and 12th grades over the next two years.

The program will open in fall 2022 at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

