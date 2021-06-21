Steven Spielberg’s production company inks deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners, has signed a major deal with Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal entails Spielberg’s company producing multiple films a year for the streamer.

"At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute [Netflix co-CEO] Ted [Sarandos] and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways," Spielberg says in a statement.

He continues, "This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can't wait to get started with him, Scott [Stuber], and the entire Netflix team."

Spielberg has not always been on board with streaming services. Back in 2018, he said streaming services presented "a clear and present danger" to cinema by taking audiences away from movie theaters. He also said movies on streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime should not be considered for Oscars.

