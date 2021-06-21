BBB warns of problems with local business

TYLER — An East Texas-based online business that sells indoor and outdoor HDTV antennas displayed a pattern of complaints from customers who say they have been frustrated in their efforts to get the items they ordered and refunds for defective or missing merchandise. That’s according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas. BBB advises caution when dealing with AntennaDeals.com, which lists an address in Flint.

AntennaDeals.com markets its website and products extensively on social media sites, according to the release. The BBB says consumers report receiving defective products, a lack of communication after purchase has been made, and a failure to provide refunds even after a defective item was returned to the company. KTBB has reached out to AntennaDeals.com but has yet to receive a reply. The BBB says it has also tried to contact the company without success. Click here for more information, including how to contact the BBB with any questions or comments.

