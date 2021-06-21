‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ win Peabody awards

Ted Lasso is among the first batch of winners announced for the 81st Peabody Awards.

The Apple TV+ show, which debuted its second-season trailer Monday, was honored in the Entertainment category, “for offering the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness.”

Will Ferrell presented the honor to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, as seen in a video on the Peabody site.

"I mean, what can I say?" Sudeikis said in his acceptance speech. "It really knocks our socks off. We hope that we can all put a little of this Ted Lasso vibe in our everyday lives and you've certainly put a pep in our step. So, thank you and wish you all the best."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was also honored in the Entertainment category, “for combining comedy with genuine goodness at one of our darkest hours.” Steve Carell presented the Peabody to Colbert.

“My staff and crew worked in their bedrooms and closets and kitchens, Zooming in from California to Colorado to a small island off the coast of Maine,” Colbert said. “The fact that we were able to make a TV show at all, let alone one that would be honored by the Peabodys is a miracle.”

More Peabody winners are set to be unveiled over the course of this week.

