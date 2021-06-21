Smith County getting a new district court

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2021 at 12:29 pm

TYLER — Smith County will be adding a new district court on January 1, 2023, now that House Bill 3774 has become law. The bill was signed by Governor Greg Abbott and created the 475th District Court, which will be the county’s fifth such court. The last time a district court was added in Smith County was 1977, when the county’s population was about 100,000. Currently, the population is about 230,000. County officials anticipate that adding the new court will reduce the jail population of those charged with felonies but awaiting trial. There are currently more than 600 Smith County Jail inmates awaiting felony trials. Only district courts have jurisdiction to dispose of felony cases. Click here to learn more.

