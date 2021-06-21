Paris Hilton spills on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Carter Reum: “I’m not your traditional bride”

Paris Hilton is counting down the days until she walks down the aisle and says "I do" to fiancé Carter Reum. The two are slated to tie the knot later this year.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the heiress revealed that she will televise her nuptials and hinted she plans to pull out all the stops on her big day.

"We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot," said Hilton, 40. "I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."

The socialite also revealed she'll be breaking some norms on her big day, telling the outlet, "You know, I'm not your traditional bride" and added the ceremony will be "something magical and fun."

Plans also involve her new puppy, with the DJ adding, "There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby." She did not disclose the role her pup will play in her big day.

Hilton also gushed about the groom-to-be and revealed just how excited she is to tie the knot with Reum.

"I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated," the This Is Paris star revealed. "[He] is just my best friend and my prince charming all rolled into one."

