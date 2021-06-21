USA Women’s Olympic basketball team announced

(NEW YORK) -- The US Women's Olympic Basketball team has been announced with a mix of star veterans and first-time selections

Guard's Dianna Taurasi and Sue Bird have been selected to their fifth Olympic team, while forward's A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier make their first.

Guard's Ariel Atkins, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd were also named to their first Olympic squad.

Center Brittney Griner and forward Breanna Stewart made their second Olympic team.

Center Sylvia Fowles was picked for her fourth team, and center Tina Charles was named to her third.

University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley will lead the team in Tokyo, as Team USA goes for its seventh straight Olympic gold medal.

The Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.

