Bodies of 2 brothers pulled from Ohio River

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2021 at 9:48 am

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say the bodies of two brothers who had apparently been boating have been pulled from the Ohio River. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a statement that conservation officers were investigating what led to the deaths. The statement said officials were originally called Saturday morning after a damaged 17-foot aluminum boat was found floating upside down on the river. Hours later, an angler found one body and a towboat operator found another. Officials said the bodies were identified as 60-year-old Raymond Sheffer of Sweetwater, Texas and 63-year-old Wendell Sheffer of Metropolis, Illinois.

