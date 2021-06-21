Tyra Banks reacts to Victoria’s Secret phasing out Angels

Tyra Banks is weighing in on Victoria's Secret's latest change.

Last week, the lingerie company announced that they would be getting rid of the iconic VS Angels and launching the "VS Collective," a new partnership platform to help "shape the future of Victoria’s Secret."

Founding members of this new initiative include actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, mental wellness supporter Adut Akech, equality activist Amanda de Cadenet, skier and youth and women's sports advocate Eileen Gu, body advocate Paloma Elsesser, and LGBTQ activist and model Valentina Sampaio.

Taking to Instagram to share her input on Victoria's Secret's latest effort rebrand, Banks shared a photoof herself from her last walk at the iconic VS Fashion Show in 2005, writing alongside it, "First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary."

"First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through," Banks continued, before reflecting on her past with the company. "Within a 10 year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria’s Secret Cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand -- as well as other brands."

"But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT," Banks continued. "I retired from the runway 16 years ago - and I’m proud that in my lifetime, I’m witnessing a beauty revolution. To the new collective of bada** ROLE models, I may have cracked that door open, but y’all are charging through."

"Keep on keepin’ on until we all LOSE COUNT of how many are breaking through behind you," she concluded.

