Former nurse accused of murder to appear in court

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2021 at 8:53 am

SMITH COUNTY — The former nurse accused of killing patients in Tyler is scheduled to appear in court Monday. According to our news partner KETK, William Davis, 37, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of four patients. Davis allegedly injected air into patients arteries on purpose. He’s pushing to have his interviews with police to be thrown out. Davis was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. He was fired before his arrest 3 years ago. His trial is scheduled in July and the Smith County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty.

