‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ overtakes ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ with $11.7 million debut

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2021 at 8:34 am

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard topped the Father's Day weekend box office with an estimated $11.7 million weekend debut, knocking A Quiet Place Part II out of the leading spot.

The sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard stars Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds reprising their respective roles as the Hitman, the Wife and the Bodyguard from the first film, along with newcomers Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas. Adding in its Wednesday opening and paid previews, the film has earned a total of $17 million.

The aforementioned A Quiet Place Part II dropped to second place in its fourth week of release, delivering an estimated $9.4 million.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway grabbed third place in its second week of release, collecting an estimated $6.1 million. That marks a nearly 60% drop from the its 2018 predecessor after its second weekend.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It came in fourth place with an estimated $5.2 million in its third week of release. The latest film in the Conjuring franchise, which is also available to stream on HBO Max, has earned $142.8 million worldwide.

Rounding Out the top five is Disney's Cruella with an estimated $5.1 million in its fourth week of release. The film, which now has racked up $64.7 million here in the States, becomes just the third film in the pandemic era to cross $60 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Elsewhere, Godzilla vs. Kong has topped $100M stateside after 12 weeks, becoming the second movie to do that this year; A Quiet Place Part II did it first, reaching that milestone in its third week of release.

